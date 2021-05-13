Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 155,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,472. The firm has a market cap of $986.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

