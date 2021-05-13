Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Kennametal worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

KMT opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

