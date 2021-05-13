Kevin Kotler Acquires 150,000 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Kotler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,038. The stock has a market cap of $313.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,956 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,060 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.