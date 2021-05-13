Kevin Kotler Purchases 50,000 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Kotler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kevin Kotler acquired 150,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00.

BDSI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 703,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,038. The company has a market cap of $313.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 180.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 260,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.