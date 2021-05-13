KeyCorp Lowers BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $18.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTRS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,423. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

