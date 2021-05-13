KeyCorp Lowers OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target to $24.00

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE OCFT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 23,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. Analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

