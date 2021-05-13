KeyCorp Lowers ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $34.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.06 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

