KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend by 94.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. 8,582,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,956,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $23.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

