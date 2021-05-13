KeyCorp Weighs in on Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

