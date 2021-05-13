KeyCorp Weighs in on Helios Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

