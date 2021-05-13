Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEYUF. CIBC boosted their target price on Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $24.73. 25,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770. Keyera has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

