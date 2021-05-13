Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEYUF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keyera from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

Shares of KEYUF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Keyera has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

