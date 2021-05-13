Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KEYUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

KEYUF traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. Keyera has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

