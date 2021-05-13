Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy cut Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.41.

Shares of KEY stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$29.75. 746,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,883. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.53.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

