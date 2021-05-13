Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KEY. ATB Capital increased their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.65.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.84. 893,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,213. The company has a market cap of C$6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.25. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

