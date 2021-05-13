Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.41.

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.75. The company had a trading volume of 746,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,883. The stock has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$30.85.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

