Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.41.

KEY traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$30.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.54.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

