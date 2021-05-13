Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.41.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 746,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.53. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.