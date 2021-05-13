Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CSFB

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KEY. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.41.

KEY stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,883. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

