Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Announces Earnings Results

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KZR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 2,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,257. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.