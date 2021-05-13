Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,391. The stock has a market cap of $549.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $77,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $426,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,476 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

