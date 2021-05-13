KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $104,785.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $104,785.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00087796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.71 or 0.01043888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00067056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00110643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060348 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,610,125,350 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

