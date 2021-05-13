Kineko (KKO) Price Tops $1.83 on Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded flat against the dollar. Kineko has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $925,740.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00659125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00081767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00237923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004551 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.70 or 0.01198914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.01046926 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,338,112 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

