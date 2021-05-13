Kinross Gold Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,701,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,453,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

