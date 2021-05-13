Kirby’s (KEX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Gabelli

Kirby (NYSE:KEX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Gabelli in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of KEX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.45. 5,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. Kirby has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $259,895.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,428.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $902,478 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $34,599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $23,458,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $20,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.