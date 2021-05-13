Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:KRG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

