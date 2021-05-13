Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.260-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.12. 15,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,911. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

