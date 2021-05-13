Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0100

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Klimatas has a market cap of $7,250.15 and approximately $324.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

