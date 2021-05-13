KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%.

Shares of KNOP traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNOP shares. Barclays downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.