Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.62) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98).

KOD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

