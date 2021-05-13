Kohl’s (KSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. Kohl’s has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

