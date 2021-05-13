Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KTB opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

