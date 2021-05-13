Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Sells $219,720.00 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,642. The firm has a market cap of $740.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,051,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

