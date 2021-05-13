Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Sells $219,720.00 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,642. The firm has a market cap of $740.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $39.44.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.