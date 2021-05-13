Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 12,700 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.20% of HealthStream worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $810.60 million, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

