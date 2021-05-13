Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,238 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $211.06 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

