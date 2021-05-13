Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,799,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,845,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,527,000 after buying an additional 46,266 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

KNSL opened at $154.05 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.14 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

