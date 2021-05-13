Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,657,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $168.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

