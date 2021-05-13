Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Trimble by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

TRMB stock opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

