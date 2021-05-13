Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.69 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,564,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,987,000 after buying an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,765,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

