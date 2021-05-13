Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.87 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,925 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.09% of Verra Mobility worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,248,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $377,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

