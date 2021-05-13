Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 420,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,232 shares of company stock worth $1,951,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.90 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

