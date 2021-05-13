Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.66 and its 200 day moving average is $142.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

