Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,953 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

SQ traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.70. The company had a trading volume of 270,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604,069. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.01.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.