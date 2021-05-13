Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $11.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,878,313. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $194.03 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $563.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.52.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

