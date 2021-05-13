Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.58. 332,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,724,353. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

