Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,313. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.61 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

