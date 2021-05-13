Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.91. 162,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,377. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.