Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

