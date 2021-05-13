Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 143.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of FIW stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,724. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

