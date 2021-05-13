Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.03. 660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,097. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $177.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

